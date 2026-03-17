MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,332,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027,151 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Denison Mine worth $144,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mine by 3,076.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 322,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 311,967 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,843,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 663,462 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 757,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 631,797 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 32.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Denison Mine Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Denison Mine Corp has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mine from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Denison Mine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mine

About Denison Mine

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

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