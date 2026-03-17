MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 336,864 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $250,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba created the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) to consolidate Tongyi Laboratory, MaaS and other AI businesses under CEO Eddie Wu — a move aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption and building token/revenue models that could unlock new, higher‑margin monetization. Read More.

Alibaba created the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) to consolidate Tongyi Laboratory, MaaS and other AI businesses under CEO Eddie Wu — a move aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption and building token/revenue models that could unlock new, higher‑margin monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: media reports of the new AI unit and CEO leadership prompted an immediate positive market response, helping lift BABA shares as investors price in clearer AI governance and go‑to‑market plans. Read More.

Market reaction: media reports of the new AI unit and CEO leadership prompted an immediate positive market response, helping lift BABA shares as investors price in clearer AI governance and go‑to‑market plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Qwen adoption is strong — reported growth reached ~100M MAUs within two months of beta and 203M by Feb 2026 — indicating meaningful user traction that could support future monetization if conversion or enterprise pricing accelerates. Read More.

Qwen adoption is strong — reported growth reached ~100M MAUs within two months of beta and 203M by Feb 2026 — indicating meaningful user traction that could support future monetization if conversion or enterprise pricing accelerates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Alibaba may launch an enterprise‑focused Qwen agent as soon as this week, which would be a near-term product milestone but with uncertain revenue timing and scale. Read More.

Reports say Alibaba may launch an enterprise‑focused Qwen agent as soon as this week, which would be a near-term product milestone but with uncertain revenue timing and scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba is also expanding consumer AI access (OpenClaw/JVS Claw app) to broaden user engagement — useful for adoption metrics but unclear how quickly it will convert into profitable revenue. Read More.

Alibaba is also expanding consumer AI access (OpenClaw/JVS Claw app) to broaden user engagement — useful for adoption metrics but unclear how quickly it will convert into profitable revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Monetization and margin risk: analysts warn free Qwen usage raises compute costs and Alibaba’s quick‑commerce businesses continue to pressure profitability, prompting at least one downgrade ahead of Q3 FY26 results. Those near‑term earnings risks could cap upside. Read More.

Monetization and margin risk: analysts warn free Qwen usage raises compute costs and Alibaba’s quick‑commerce businesses continue to pressure profitability, prompting at least one downgrade ahead of Q3 FY26 results. Those near‑term earnings risks could cap upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and competition risks: senior AI personnel departures, intensified AI competition and weak Chinese consumer spending are cited as headwinds that could slow monetization and margin recovery. Read More.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.1%

BABA stock opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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