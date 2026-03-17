MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 26,474 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $349,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $574.81 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $576.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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