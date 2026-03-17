MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 214,995 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $361,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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