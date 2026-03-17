MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,310,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,796 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $263,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 623.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

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NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

View Our Latest Report on SMR

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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