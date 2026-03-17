MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $130,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 23.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,987,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,769,000 after purchasing an additional 937,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Pegasystems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,801.63. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,390 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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