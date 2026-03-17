MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $183,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $251.25 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average of $217.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

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