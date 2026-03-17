MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,116 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $155,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

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Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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