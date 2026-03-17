MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 85,762 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,089,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $341,736,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,207 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Cameco to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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