MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 23,751 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $599,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $401.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix News Summary

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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