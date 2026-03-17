Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 133.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 125,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,304,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,072,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

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