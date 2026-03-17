Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 60,722 Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 30.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Rogers Communication by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rogers Communication Stock Up 0.3%

RCI stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

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Rogers Communication Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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