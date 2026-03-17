Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $242.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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