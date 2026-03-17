Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.12 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 148.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,457,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,466,472,000 after acquiring an additional 308,680 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $137,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,534,000 after purchasing an additional 221,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49,898.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price objective (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $736.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $694.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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