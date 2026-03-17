Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,464 shares during the quarter. First Busey comprises 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Busey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.62%.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

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