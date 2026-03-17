Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 119.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 59.7% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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