Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 41,674 Owens Corning Inc $OC

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3%

Owens Corning stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

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Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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