Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 441 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,911,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,732.33 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,631.18 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,987.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,110.20. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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