Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $433.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $348.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.91.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE KNSL opened at $358.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.06 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 26.87%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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