Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 119.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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