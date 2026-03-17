Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. $FOSL

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 425,182 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Fossil Group Trading Down 6.3%

FOSL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 46.78% and a negative net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.28 million.

About Fossil Group

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

See Also

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