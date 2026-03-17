Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Buys 42,419 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. $FBRX

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Forte Biosciences accounts for 0.8% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

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Forte Biosciences Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

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