Mindset Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.05.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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