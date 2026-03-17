Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $50,664,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $8,504,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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