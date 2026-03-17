Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $285,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total value of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,503.68. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,365 in the last three months. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $459.83 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $523.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.63.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Stephens cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

Further Reading

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