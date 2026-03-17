Militia Capital Partners LP Sells 18,000 Shares of Telesat Corporation $TSAT

Militia Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Telesat were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Telesat by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 264.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Telesat Stock Performance

TSAT stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Telesat Corporation has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Telesat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat’s infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

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