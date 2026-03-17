Militia Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $548.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.88.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,844 shares in the company, valued at $17,801,547.04. This represents a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,800. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 317,430 shares of company stock valued at $155,241,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.09.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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