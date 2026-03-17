Militia Capital Partners LP Makes New $729,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 165,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,031,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 855,447 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 787,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 753.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 239,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.89 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHC. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Further Reading

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