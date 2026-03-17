Militia Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 17,000 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. $CBNA

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBNA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 109,495 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 239.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James R. Pollock acquired 714 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,536.25. This represents a 22.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNA opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBNA shares. Zacks Research raised Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chain Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.