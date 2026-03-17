Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Decreased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,531,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $793,488,000 after buying an additional 190,131 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 322,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,120,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 28,236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $399.95 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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