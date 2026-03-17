Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $458.28 and last traded at $455.8540, with a volume of 20277375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

Micron Technology News Roundup

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.