Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $458.28 and last traded at $455.8540, with a volume of 20277375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.80.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.59.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology
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Micron Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple brokers (RBC, TD Cowen, Baird and others) have lifted earnings estimates and price targets (many into the $450–$525 range), citing stronger DRAM pricing and sustained AI demand; that analyst momentum is lifting buyer interest. Why Is Micron Technology Stock Gaining Tuesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan expansion completed — Micron closed the PSMC Tongluo P5 site acquisition and plans a second fab there, adding hundreds of thousands of square feet of cleanroom space to support future DRAM/HBM supply for AI/datacenter customers. The deal is being read as a multi‑year capacity play that supports revenue growth beyond fiscal 2027. Micron Completes Acquisition of PSMC’s Tongluo P5 Site in Taiwan
- Positive Sentiment: Product ramps: HBM4 and PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume — Micron announced high‑volume production of HBM4 (36GB) designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform and an industry‑first PCIe Gen6 data‑center SSD, reinforcing revenue upside from AI/HPC customers and strengthening the company’s competitive positioning. Micron in High-Volume Production of HBM4…
- Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Traders are positioning ahead of Micron’s Q2 FY2026 results (March 18 in many reports); consensus expects strong revenue/EPS beats driven by DRAM/HBM demand, which can amplify moves in either direction on the print. Micron to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows and crowded bullishness — Large funds and a cluster of lofty price targets have increased ownership and momentum; that both amplifies upside on good news and raises the risk of sharper pullbacks on any disappointment. Micron Expands Aggressively in Taiwan — What It Means for MU Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Downcycle warning — Some analysts/commentaries argue the memory upcycle could roll over sooner than bulls expect; that view is the main counter‑argument to current multiples and is a risk if pricing weakens or guidance disappoints. Micron: Memory Downcycle Sooner Than Expected
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $511.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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