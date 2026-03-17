Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.2% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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