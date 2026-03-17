MHR Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

MHR Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,018 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments accounts for about 1.1% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

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Patria Investments Trading Up 1.4%

Patria Investments stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.80.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAX

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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