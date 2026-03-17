MFA Wealth Services Sells 7,722 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

MFA Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.0% of MFA Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.