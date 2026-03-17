MFA Wealth Services Sells 14,561 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

MFA Wealth Services lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

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