Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,600 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,739,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,464.02. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 456 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,279.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,005 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $21,044.70.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,480 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $95,603.20.

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $728,938.94.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $323,748.60.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,691,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 413,606 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 126,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Mexico Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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