Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the sale, the director owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at $71,513,217.82. This represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $280.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $318.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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