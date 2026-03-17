Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 396,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,524 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $132,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after buying an additional 736,159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,998.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 600,581 shares during the period. TLT Family Holdco ULC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,436,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,084,000. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 799,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 337,307 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

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