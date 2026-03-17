Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,055 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $219,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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