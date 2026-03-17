Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

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