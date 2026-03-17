Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $108,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 0.3%

Qualcomm stock opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,557 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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