Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,391 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $799,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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