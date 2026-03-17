Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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