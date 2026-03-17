Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 730,960 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,960 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $123,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $118.27.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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