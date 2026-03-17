Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 490,632 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,632 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $203,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $223.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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