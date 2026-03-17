Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 105,237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $87,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,764,000 after buying an additional 66,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $460.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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