Members Trust Co Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,327,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,491 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 12,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,189,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,051,000 after purchasing an additional 449,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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