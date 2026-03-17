Members Trust Co Has $11.12 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Members Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

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