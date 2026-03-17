Members Trust Co Buys 62,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $101,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,419,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,539,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,781,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,035,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 199,708 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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