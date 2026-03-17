Members Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,383.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,134.97. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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